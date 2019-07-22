Sea Of Class loses battle with colic

James Doyle riding Sea Of Class

William Haggas paid a heartfelt tribute to Sea Of Class after the Classic-winning filly lost her brave battle with colic.

Last year's Irish Oaks winner underwent surgery after being struck down with the life-threatening illness two weeks ago, but despite the best possible care, her condition deteriorated on Monday morning.

"She was a marvellous filly and obviously she had a huge amount of ability," said the Newmarket trainer.

"She was very intelligent and very clever.

"She fought very hard, but today has been a sad day."

Sea Of Class won four races in a row in 2018, culminating in the Yorkshire Oaks, and then got within a short neck of catching Enable in a pulsating renewal of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp in October.

She ran just the once this year, when fifth in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot on unsuitably soft ground.