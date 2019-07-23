Gordon Lord Byron to take familiar route

Gordon Lord Byron - being kept busy

Tom Hogan is mapping out a familiar route for Gordon Lord Byron after his grand old servant gave a creditable performance on his 100th career start at the Curragh.

The admirable 11-year-old showed he retains plenty of ability and enthusiasm by staying on resolutely for fourth place in Saturday's Minstrel Stakes.

Hogan was delighted with that effort behind classy performers Romanised and Hey Gaman, in a race run in a fast time.

Gordon Lord Byron will not be resting on his laurels, because Hogan has two races in mind next month - the Phoenix Sprint Stakes back at the Curragh and the City Of York Stakes on the Knavesmire.

He was runner-up in both Group Three races, behind Speak In Colours and Expert Eye respectively, last summer.

Hogan said: "He's 100 per cent. He licked up his pot yesterday morning and is ready for action again.

"He's won two Minstrel Stakes, but that was possibly the best he's ever run in. The first two are genuine Group One performers.

"The time of it was very fast - one minute 22 seconds and change, very sharp for seven furlongs up the Curragh.

"It was a very decent race, so we'd have to be happy with the run. It's grand he's grabbing some prize money the whole time."

Hogan is hoping for more of the same.

The Tipperary trainer added: "He'll probably go back to the Curragh for the Phoenix Sprint, the six-furlong race on August 9.

"Then he went to York and was second to Expert Eye last year (in the City of York Stakes). He'll probably follow the same route again - and he might go to Haydock for a seven-furlong conditions race.

"He loves it there."