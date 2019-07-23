Magna Grecia - set to step up in trip at York

The Juddmonte International at York and the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown are among the options under consideration for 2000 Guineas hero Magna Grecia.

The Invincible Spirit colt ran out a hugely impressive winner of the Rowley Mile Classic in early May, but could finish only fifth when well fancied to follow up in the Irish 2,000 Guineas three weeks later.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien has since given his charge a mid-season break, and plans to step him up to a mile and a quarter on his next start.

"We will have a look at York and Leopardstown for him and we might well go up to some of those mile-and-a-quarter races with him next time," said the Ballydoyle handler.

"He is just back after a break. We will just see have to wait and see how long he takes to get back fit again."

Another O'Brien star who has not been seen in action for a couple of months is dual Group One winner Kew Gardens.

Last season's St Leger winner was narrowly beaten by Defoe in the Coronation Cup at Epsom on his latest appearance - and his trainer views the Irish St Leger as a suitable autumn target.

O'Brien said: "He is just back after a break, and we will have a look at something like the Irish St Leger with him. He is back in full exercise again now, though."

O'Brien's two most recent Group One winners are Ten Sovereigns and Japan.

Ten Sovereigns bounced back to his brilliant best when landing the July Cup at Newmarket, while 24 hours later Japan confirmed himself a top-class middle-distance three-year-old with victory in the Grand Prix de Paris.

"I was delighted with Ten Sovereigns," added O'Brien.

"He was a very good horse last year, and we were happy with his run in the Guineas and his run at Ascot. He is a very fast horse and he showed us that last year.

"He was always a horse that showed a lot of speed. We are thinking of the Nunthorpe for him at the moment, but that could all change.

"Japan will have a few easy weeks and be out around the autumn time. We were very happy with his run at Ascot and his run in France. He seems to be in good form since then.

"It was a nice race for him in France and it fitted into his schedule nicely. We think he is very versatile trip-wise, because he shows plenty of class in his races."

One Ballydoyle inmate who is set to miss the rest of 2018 is Southern Hills - winner of the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

O'Brien said: "He is off for the year - we will probably leave him alone now until next year."