Waldgeist given King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes go-ahead

Andre Fabre is under no illusions about the task facing Waldgeist in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

The Galileo colt will return to the Berkshire track bidding to become the first French-trained winner of the midsummer showpiece since the Fabre-trained Hurricane Run struck gold in 2006.

But he certainly has plenty on his plate, with the brilliant dual Arc heroine Enable chief among his opponents.

Waldgeist will also renew rivalry with Crystal Ocean, who finished four and a half lengths in front of him when the pair were first and third respectively in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

Fabre is hopeful the longer trip and forecast faster ground will help Waldgeist at least close the gap this weekend.

He said: "Waldgeist is running on Saturday and I'm sure he is going to run a good race, as he usually does.

"Obviously we are up against some very good competition - there are some top-class horses in the race.

"I think going back to a mile and a half and the faster ground will help him. Will it be enough to win? Probably not, but I'm sure he is going to run a good race."

Waldgeist is a best-priced 20-1 for the Qipco-sponsored highlight, with Enable the 4-6 favourite and Crystal Ocean next in at 11-4.