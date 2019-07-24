Salouen King George run hinges on ground

Salouen and Oisin Murphy win at Ascot

Sylvester Kirk will keep an eye on ground conditions before committing Salouen to a run in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Saturday.

A dominant winner over the course and distance in the Buckhounds Stakes in May, the five-year-old has since finished third in the Coronation Cup at Epsom and seventh in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Kirk feels the drying conditions went against his stable star at the Royal meeting and the Lambourn handler hopes to see some rain fall in Berkshire in the coming days.

"He's going to be a big price and obviously it is a very strong, exciting race," said Kirk.

"We'll see what the weather does over the next few days. I'd love to see a few thunderstorms and a bit of rain.

"We won't run him if the ground isn't right. He didn't like it at the Royal meeting, but the ground changed so much - I think they changed the going description while he was going round the parade ring.

"I wish I'd run him in the Prince of Wales's now on that soft ground, even though it was over a mile and a quarter.

"If we do run him, at least we'll see where we stand."