Ascot ground remains on quick side ahead of King George.

Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck takes on the likes of Enable and Crystal Ocean this weekend

Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels is aiming to maintain the ground in the region of good to firm, good in places for Saturday's King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, the highlight of the two-day meeting.

Watering was applied on Wednesday morning despite rain overnight on Tuesday and further irrigation will follow on Thursday due to the anticipated extreme high temperatures.

However, Stickels is currently hanging fire about what to do later in the week as there is some uncertainty about the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

"We had three millimetres and a thunderstorm last night and we are watering the straight course today," he said.

"At the moment we are good to firm, good in places.

"The forecast is for a pretty hot day today and tomorrow as well. It could be 30C today, while tomorrow should be 34C or even 35C.

"The plan would be to water again on Thursday, really to maintain the ground as it is for Friday's meeting, and we will make a decision judged on the latest weather forecast on what we do for Saturday.

"There is quite a bit of uncertainty about the forecast for Friday night and Saturday. The latest information I have is that there is the possibility of light showers, light rain coming through.

"I think we'd be delighted with ground very similar to now - good to firm, good in places or the other way round. I'd be happy either way and that is what we're aiming for."