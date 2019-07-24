Mick Halford eyes Tyros Stakes triumph

Mick Halford is looking forward to seeing Zarzyni step up in class for the Japan Racing Association Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown on Thursday.

Owned and bred by the Aga Khan, the Siyouni colt created a huge impression when making a winning debut at Gowran Park last month and Halford is confident his youngster has progressed ahead of this Group Three assignment.

"He's in great form and we've been waiting for this race since his first run," said the Doneaney-based trainer.

"We hoped he'd run well in Gowran, but he surprised us a small bit that he was ready enough to win. That is always a good sign and he does seem to have come forward in his homework.

"It looks a smart race, even though it's a small field. We'll have a better idea of where we stand afterwards, that's for sure."

Zarzyni faces just four rivals, with Aidan O'Brien saddling Armory and Toronto in his bid to claim this prize for a 13th time.

Former Ballydoyle inmates to secure victory include multiple Group One winner Rip Van Winkle (2008), dual Guineas heroes Gleneagles (2014) and Churchill (2016) and last month's Investec Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck (2018).

Both Armory and Toronto appear major contenders after winning on their second starts at the Curragh and Leopardstown respectively.

The Ger Lyons-trained Justifier beat Armory into third when making a winning debut over this course and distance, and renews rivalry.

The field is completed by Willie McCreery's filly Innervisions, who was third on her Curragh debut four weeks ago.

Group Three honours are also up for grabs in the Jockey Club Of Turkey Silver Flash Stakes, in which Love, Precious Moments and So Wonderful will be out to secure O'Brien an 11th victory in the race.

Lyons saddles course-and-distance winner One Last Look, Joseph O'Brien is represented by emphatic Fairyhouse winner Unforgetable and Windracer is sent into battle by Jessica Harrington.

The latter got the better of Love by a neck on her introduction at the Curragh and Harrington is keen to see her test her powers at a higher level.

She said: "She seems to have come out of her first race well and we're looking forward to running her.

"The way she won at the Curragh she looked above average, but until you let them take on these better fillies, you don't really know for sure.

"I'm very happy with her and I hope she'll run a big race."

Michael O'Callaghan's Isabeau and Schroders Mistake from Ken Condon's yard are the other hopefuls.

Dermot Weld's Masaff sets the standard in the Kingdom Of Bahrain Vinnie Roe Stakes, a one-mile-six-furlong Listed event which also features Archie Watson's British raider Nate The Great.