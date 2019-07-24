Heatwave prompts Southwell switch in start time

Southwell are taking precautions

Thursday's meeting at Southwell has been brought forward to a late-morning start in attempt to reduce the impact of the forecast high temperatures.

With some experts suggesting it could be the hottest day on record in parts of the country, the British Horseracing Authority and Arena Racing Company have jointly agreed to start the National Hunt fixture at 11.25am, with the final race due off at 2.30pm.

As was the case with Southwell's fixture on July 23, there will be additional supplies of cold water as well as fans to ensure horses can be cooled down quickly and effectively post-race, as well as temporary facilities to provide more shaded areas on site.

Paul Johnson, head of racing at the BHA, said: "We are grateful for the understanding of trainers, jockeys, owners and stable staff regarding the change of start time for this fixture.

"The welfare of all our participants must come first and, as the only jump fixture on a day when temperatures are due to get very high, we have taken this precautionary step in the interests of the health and wellbeing of our horses."