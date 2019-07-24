Zaaki adds zips to Lennox Stakes at Goodwood

Sir Michael Stoute holds up a pennant marking his 75th victory at Royal Ascot after Poet's Word wins

Summer Mile runner-up Zaaki is a notable addition to the Qatar Lennox Stakes at Goodwood on Tuesday.

After victories in the Paradise Stakes at Ascot and the Diomed at Epsom, Sir Michael Stoute's charge only narrowly failed to complete his hat-trick at Group Two level earlier this month, going down by a nose to the ill-fated Beat The Bank.

The four-year-old is set to come back to seven furlongs on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood, after being supplemented at a cost of £15,000.

Zaaki's likely rivals include the last two winners of the race in David Simcock's Breton Rock and the David Elsworth-trained Sir Dancealot.

James Tate could saddle Minstrel Stakes runner-up Hey Gaman, while Aidan O'Brien has narrowed his team down to two, with Le Brivido and Never No More still in contention.

William Haggas' top-class mare One Master, Joseph O'Brien's Speak In Colours and Singapore raider Lim's Cruiser are also among the 17 confirmations.

The other Group Two on day one of the five-day fixture is the Qatar Vintage Stakes, which could well live up to his name judged on the quality of the 13 initial entries.

Charlie Appleby's Pinatubo leapt to the head of ante-post lists for next year's 2000 Guineas after completing his hat-trick in the in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot last month - and he will be well fancied to maintain his unbeaten record on the Sussex Downs.

He may not have things all his own way, however, with Richard Hannon's pair of Coventry runner-up Threat and Superlative Stakes winner Mystery Power chief among his potential rivals, along with Mark Johnston's Visinari.

Aidan O'Brien has four possible runners in Chesham runner-up Lope Y Fernandez, Armory, Iberia and Royal Dornoch.