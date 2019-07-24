Prince Of Arran on course for Ebor

Trainer Charlie Fellowes

Charlie Fellowes reports Prince Of Arran to be on course for the Sky Bet Ebor after the Melbourne Cup third was allotted 9st 2lb for the £1million handicap at York next month.

The globe-trotting six-year-old has not seen action since running twice at Meydan in March, after visits to Australia - where was third in the Melbourne Cup - and Hong Kong late last year.

Prince Of Arran is in such good heart that he could even turn up at Goodwood next week in the Group Three Glorious Stakes as a prep run for the Knavesmire showpiece.

"Prince Of Arran is in great form following a little holiday and the Sky Bet Ebor is very much the plan," said Fellowes.

"He has come to hand a little bit quicker than I was expecting and so there is a chance he could run beforehand at Goodwood next week.

"He doesn't need to have a run as he generally goes well after a break, but if we do decide to go there it would be for the 12-furlong Glorious Stakes."

He added: "The Ebor looks like it is going to be an absolutely cracking race. I think 14 furlongs around York is tailor-made for our horse.

"His handicap mark of 110 is fine as he has been rated a bit higher in the past."

Heading the weights on 9st 10lb is the Mark Johnston-trained Communique, winner of the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket.