Goodwood in mix for Judicial

Judicial ridden by jockey Joe Doyle on the way to winning the LDF Conditions Stakes

Judicial will be kept busy next week after proving his well-being by winning at the first attempt after his wind operation.

The seven-year-old defeated sole rival Encore D'Or by a short head at Newmarket last Friday, the narrow success demonstrating he is back on track - and trainer Julie Camacho's team are keen to kick on again.

There are three races in successive days which may suit Judicial next week - the Group Two King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood on August 2, the Soba Conditions Stakes at Hamilton a day later and the Listed Queensferry Stakes at Chester on August 4.

"We were pleased he got his head back in front," said Camacho's husband and assistant, Steve Brown.

"The ground wasn't quite to his liking, but he managed to do enough.

"He's come out of the race well, and we're gearing towards next week - where he will either go down for the Group Two at Goodwood, a conditions race at Hamilton, or there's a Listed race at Chester.

"We'd expect him to run in one of those.

"That looks logical timing-wise, and we'll see how everything's looking."

Judicial's options will be kept open.

"Obviously the Group Two is the toughest test, but we'll put him in all three and see how things look," Brown added.

"Whenever there's a clutch of races like that, they are all suitable at various levels of prize-money. It's nice to have the multiple options.

"I imagine if Battaash turns up in top form at Goodwood then he's going to be hard to beat.

"It's an interesting one. We'll make our entries - first and foremost he needs to be fit and well, and we can decide where we want to go and what we want to do."