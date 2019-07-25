Circus Maximus and Too Darn Hot rematch in Sussex

Circus Maximus and Ryan Moore win the St James's Palace Stakes

Circus Maximus and Too Darn Hot feature among nine confirmations for the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday.

Having finished sixth in the Investec Derby over a mile and a half, Circus Maximus fully vindicated Aidan O'Brien's decision to supplement for the the one-mile St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month with a narrow victory over John Gosden's pair of King Of Comedy and Too Darn Hot.

Circus Maximus needed to be supplemented again to take his chance in next week's Goodwood showpiece and, as expected, connections have stumped up the required £70,000 to add him to the field.

O'Brien has also left in I Can Fly and Never No More.

Since his defeat at the Royal meeting, last season's champion juvenile Too Darn Hot has opened his account for the campaign with a dominant display in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville. Bookmakers make him favourite to gain his revenge on Circus Maximus on the Sussex Downs.

The Charlie Hills-trained Phoenix Of Spain comfortably saw off Too Darn Hot when claiming Classic glory in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh in May. However, the grey will head to Goodwood with something to prove after disappointing in the St James's Palace.

David O'Meara's Lord Glitters will bid to back up his victory in Royal Ascot's Queen Anne Stakes.

Eve Johnson Houghton's stable star Accidental Agent, Roger Varian's Zabeel Prince and Happy Power from Andrew Balding's yard are the other hopefuls.