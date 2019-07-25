Southwell abandoned due to heat

Southwell

The last two races at Southwell have been abandoned on welfare grounds in extreme temperatures.

The first of seven scheduled races was brought forward to 11.25am, with the last due off at 2.30pm, in an attempt to beat the hottest part of the day.

Even so, the heat became unbearable and the decision to stop was taken after race five.

The British Horseracing Authority tweeted: "Notice following a Stewards Enquiry @southwell races. Racing is abandoned due to extreme temperatures."