Karl Burke has high hopes for Laurens

Laurens - winning the Matron in 2018

Karl Burke is confident Laurens is back on-song for her return to France in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville.

The daughter of Siyouni claimed the Prix Saint-Alary at ParisLongchamp and the Prix de Diane at Chantilly on the other side of the Channel last season, before enjoying further top-level success in the Matron at Leopardstown and the Sun Chariot at Newmarket.

She has yet to add to her tally of five Group One wins so far in 2019 - finishing a promising second on her seasonal reappearance in the Lockinge at Newbury, before coming home a slightly disappointing sixth in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot.

Burke's stable star was due to go back against her own sex in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket earlier this month, but was ruled out due to injury - prompting connections to re-route to Sunday's Deauville feature.

"I've been happy with her for the last couple of weeks," said the Spigot Lodge handler.

"She's 100 per cent over that little problem, and we're looking forward to running her.

"Hopefully she can go and show her true form."

Laurens will face eight rivals in the one-mile contest, including four fellow British raiders.

William Haggas saddles Move Swiftly - winner of the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot and a late non-runner in the Kilboy Estate Stakes at the Curragh last weekend - as well as Falmouth Stakes fifth Beshaayir.

He said: "We're going to let the two of them take their chance. It's a Group One race with no Coolmore and no Godolphin, which is quite rare!

"Move Swiftly had a bit of a sore hamstring the other day. But she's fine again now, and maybe it was God's way of telling me not to run her.

"She wouldn't mind a bit of cut in the ground, whereas the other filly would prefer faster ground.

"Hopefully we've got one for every eventuality."

Roger Varian hopes the application of a set of blinkers can help Falmouth fourth Qabala claim her first victory since landing the Nell Gwyn on her seasonal return.

Varian said: "She's in good form and worked well the other morning with a pair of blinkers on, so she is going to run in blinkers.

"She ran okay in the Falmouth Stakes and put the Irish Guineas run behind her, but we still think there is a touch more to come from her.

"I feel she is back in the kind of form pre-Guineas. Even on that form, to beat an on-song Laurens she has got to find a few pounds. She is a Group Three winner that has run well in the Guineas, and deserves her place in the line-up.

"I think a flat mile like the Deauville mile should suit her, and we are looking forward to running her again."

The Kevin Ryan-trained East - who has not been seen since failing to fire in the Irish 2,000 Guineas in May - will also carry British hopes, while the home team includes Pascal Bary's unbeaten filly Obligate and last year's winner With You, trained by Freddy Head.

Later in the afternoon, Burke chases back-to-back wins in the Prix de Cabourg.

The trainer claimed the Group Three prize with Comedy 12 months ago and has high hopes of doubling his tally with dual winner Dubai Station, who was last seen finishing third in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Burke said: "The race has really cut up - there's only five in it.

"He ran a great race Royal Ascot. We've been delighted with him since and we'll go there very hopeful."

Dubai Station's opponents include Charlie Appleby's Well Of Wisdom, who won a Listed race at ParisLongchamp a fortnight ago.

"The drop back to six furlongs doesn't worry us, because he has won over that trip and he has been placed at Newbury over six," said Appleby.

"The only disappointing run he put in was at Ascot - and to be fair, he might not have been quite good enough.

"He has done well since his last run. It is a competitive race, with the third in the Norfolk in there, but he won't look out of place and he is a player."