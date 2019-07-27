Battaash on course for hat-trick

Battaash is too quick for Mabs Cross at Haydock

Battaash is one of 12 still on course for Goodwood's King George Qatar Stakes as he bids for a famous hat-trick in the race.

Charlie Hills' sprinter joined the list of dual winners when he beat one of that elite number, veteran Take Cover, last year.

Twelve months on, Battaash's possible opponents include the in-form El Astronaute and Irish challenger Sergei Prokofiev, from Aidan O'Brien's powerhouse stable.

Also joining the confirmations for Friday's Group Two feature is Henry Candy's supplemented mare Rebecca Rocks, following her Listed win at Ayr last month.

Battaash began his campaign with an impressive victory in Haydock's Temple Stakes, before getting closest to the brilliant but now retired Blue Point in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

Sergei Prokofiev is one of four three-year-olds in the reckoning - alongside Rumble Inthejungle and fillies Big Brothers Pride - Francois Rohaut's French Group Three winner - and Little Kim.

Completing the field are Listed York winner Copper Knight, Martyn Meade's ex-Australian filly Houtzen, back-to-form Judicial, Ornate and Intense Romance.