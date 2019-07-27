Raising the bar in International

Raising Sand and Nicola Currie win the Moet & Chandon International Stakes

Jamie Osborne enjoyed a welcome change of fortune as Raising Sand scooped the biggest pot of his career at his favourite track with victory in the Moet & Chandon International Stakes at Ascot.

The evergreen seven-year-old went two places better than when finishing third in the Royal Hunt Cup last month on his return to seven furlongs, to register win number four at the Berkshire course.

Pressed hard all the way by Hayley Turner-ridden favourite Kaeso during the closing stages, the 7-1 chance pulled out just enough under Nicola Currie to score by a head.

Osborne said: "You have got to have a bit of luck in this game. He is an old horse with issues and he can only win with a certain set of circumstances. When he gets them he is rock solid, without them he is not very good.

"What a relief. I've been a bit frustrated this week. We had three runners earlier in the week that were all beaten either a short head or a head. I'm a great believer of things levelling out.

"How lucky are we to get his ground at the end of July. I confirmed him Monday morning, but I thought it would be a waste of money as I thought there would be no chance of running him.

"He is certainly my favourite now and has paid a few bills.

"We will keep his whole season here and he will end up in the Balmoral (on Champions Day) as he is just an Ascot horse. This was a nice bonus."

He added: "This horse probably cemented our allegiance (with Currie) last year and she is now riding all my horses and is a fantastic team player. She is top class."

Currie said: "I was on the cold list - what a way to get off it!

"I can't thank Mr Osborne and Nick Bradley (syndicate head) for letting me keep the ride on him."