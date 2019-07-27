Dakota Gold takes Dash prize

Michael Dods

Dakota Gold came out on top in a thrilling climax to the Sky Bet Dash at York.

Trained by Michael Dods, the five-year-old finished fifth on his return from eight months off the track at Newcastle four weeks ago and was a 10-1 shot for this £50,000 sprint on the Knavesmire.

There were still plenty in with a chance entering the last of six furlongs, but it was Dakota Gold who pulled out most under a power-packed ride from Connor Beasley to emerge triumphant by a half a length from Muscika.

The winner's stablemate Jawwaal was just a short-head further away in third.

Dods said: "Dakota Gold is really a five-furlong horse, but the ground came for him, and I couldn't be more delighted.

"He had an injury at the end of January, and that's why he didn't run until the Gosforth Park Cup.

"He showed a good attitude today, and Connor gets on well with him. He's a good jockey and probably deserves more chances - there's not many as strong as him."

The opening race of the afternoon was named in honour of the Dods-trained Get Knotted, who was bidding for a fourth successive victory in the seven-furlong contest.

However, there was to be no fairytale win for the 7-2 favourite - who travelled strongly for much of the way before having to settle for minor honours behind Saeed bin Suroor's 11-2 shot Bedouin's Story, ridden by Gabriele Malune.

Dods was nevertheless proud of his charge, saying: "I think the writing was on the wall after a couple of furlongs, because there wasn't a lot of pace on - and he needs them to be going hard.

"Paul (Mulrennan) said with age he's getting faster, and we should campaign him over six furlongs now - he said he's a perfect Ayr Gold Cup horse.

"At least he's finished in the frame. It would have been a bit disappointing if he hadn't been, but he's run a blinder again."