Roaring Lion undergoes emergency surgery for colic

Roaring Lion - undergone emergency surgery

Roaring Lion, one of the stars of the 2018 Flat season, has undergone emergency surgery for colic in New Zealand.

The four-year-old won four Group Ones last term, culminating in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, before being retired to stud and covering his first book of mares in Britain in the spring.

Roaring Lion was then shipped to New Zealand to stand at Cambridge Stud, where symptoms of colic were noted shortly after he had been released from quarantine on Saturday morning.

The son of Kittens Joy subsequently underwent successful surgery at Cambridge Equine Hospital and is reported to have made "a favourable recovery in the first 24 hours post-surgery".

Stud CEO Henry Plumptre told www.cambrigdestud.co.nz: "We want to act in the best interests of (owner) Sheikh Fahad and our shareholders. Following major surgery, we feel it is appropriate to withdraw the horse from service with all shareholders being fully refunded.

"Our best-case scenario is that Roaring Lion makes a full recovery and can be returned safely to the UK. While everyone at Cambridge Stud is shattered, we feel the obligation to Sheikh Fahad, David Redvers and our shareholders is important.

"It is a massive blow to lose Roaring Lion like this, but his ongoing welfare is now our prime concern."