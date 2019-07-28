Super Sprint hero Bettys Hope set for Listed company

Bettys Hope

Bettys Hope could try her hand in Listed company next following her victory in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury.

Trainer Rod Millman feels she deserves to step up in grade after scooping the first prize of £122,000, and the handicapper has had his say by putting the daughter of Anjaal up 10lb.

However, Millman will not turn her out again quickly.

"It went really well. She's fine, but we are just resting on our laurels a little bit," said the Devon handler.

"I wouldn't run her again quick because we built her up and targeted the Super Sprint.

"We'll let her down and build her up again.

"Her 10lb rise was not unsurprising. We'll probably go for a fillies' Listed race next. There's a few possibilities, but she's come out of the race very well and she's improving.

"It's funny, she was actually over 20 kilos heavier going into the Super Sprint than she was for her first race. She's grown well.

"The problem is there aren't many Listed races for fillies over six, but I think she is a better filly over that distance.

"She only just got up on the line and in a five-furlong Listed race I don't think they'd go a fast pace early on."