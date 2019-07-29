Prix du Moulin mission for King Of Change

Richard Hannon

Richard Hannon has identified the Prix du Moulin in September as a potential target for his 2000 Guineas runner-up King Of Change.

An impressive winner on his seasonal reappearance at Nottingham, the son of Farhh faced a huge step up in class for the colts' Classic at Newmarket in May and was priced accordingly at 66-1.

However, he belied those huge odds with a superb effort to fill the runner-up spot behind Aidan O'Brien's Magna Grecia - and while he has not been seen in competitive action since, Hannon hopes he will enjoy a profitable late summer and autumn.

"We just gave him a complete rest after the Guineas, because he had a hard race there," said the trainer.

"We are thinking of next year for him.

"I think we might go for the Moulin or something like that, but we could go back to a Listed race."

Hannon is confident King Of Change can progress further.

"There was nothing flukey about the Guineas run," he added.

"I thought he would run well, and he did

"I'd like to have him ready for the Jacques le Marois over the straight mile, but I don't think we will get there in time.

"We would look to give him a racecourse gallop, but he has grown since the Guineas."