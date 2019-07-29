Armory sights on Futurity Stakes at Leopardstown

Action from Leopardstown

Aidan O'Brien has set his sights on a crack at the Galileo Irish EBF Futurity Stakes with Armory following his victory at Leopardstown.

The Galileo colt stepped up on a Curragh maiden win to claim an impressive five-length success in last week's Group Three Tyros Stakes and earn quotes of 14-1 for next year's 2000 Guineas.

O'Brien is now keen to take the next step up the ladder with Armory, having earmarked the seven-furlong Group Two Futurity at the Curragh on August 23 for his charge.

He said: "I was very happy with him, and he seems to have taken the race well. Ryan (Moore) was very pleased, and it was the first time he had ridden him.

"We are looking at stepping him up in class and going to the Futurity with him - that is what we are thinking at the moment."