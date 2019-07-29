Rivalry renewed in Sussex Stakes at Goodwood

Circus Maximus and Ryan Moore win the St James's Palace Stakes

Circus Maximus and Too Darn Hot will renew rivalry at Goodwood after the pair featured among eight horses declared for the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Having finished sixth in the Investec Derby over a mile and a half, Circus Maximus fully vindicated Aidan O'Brien's decision to supplement for the one-mile St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month with a narrow victory over John Gosden's two challengers King Of Comedy and Too Darn Hot.

The latter has since opened his account for the campaign with a dominant display in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville, and bookmakers make him favourite to gain his revenge on the Sussex Downs on Wednesday.

The Charlie Hills-trained Phoenix Of Spain comfortably saw off Too Darn Hot when claiming Classic glory in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh in May.

However, the grey will head to Goodwood with something to prove after disappointing in the St James's Palace.

David O'Meara's Lord Glitters will bid to back up his victory in Royal Ascot's Queen Anne Stakes - with Eve Johnson Houghton's stable star Accidental Agent, Roger Varian's Zabeel Prince, Happy Power from Andrew Balding's yard and O'Brien's second string I Can Fly completing the line-up.