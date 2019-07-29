Lowther plan for Under The Stars

James Tate, trainer

James Tate has confirmed Under The Stars will be supplemented for the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York on August 22.

The filly caused a 25-1 surprise in the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot on Saturday and the Group Two on the Knavesmire is now the next objective.

As the entries for the Lowther closed a day after Under The Stars made a winning debut at Ripon, it will now cost owner Saeed Manana £15,000 to add her to the field.

Tate said: "She'll be supplemented for the Lowther now.

"She's a gutsy little filly. We didn't know what we had under the bonnet as she's very laid back at home and just does what you ask and no more.

"We were delighted to find out at Ascot on Saturday how much extra she had.

"The Lowther is a definite and we'll dream after that. Obviously the Moyglare and the Cheveley Park are the obvious targets if all goes well.

"She only ran for the first time when the Lowther was closing. I put something else in. That's the problem with the early-closing races, they close too early yet most of the Goodwood races are normal six-day entries and I'm not sure why."