Worth Waiting for Prix Romanet at Deauville

James Doyle riding Worth Waiting

David Lanigan hopes Worth Waiting can add a first Group One victory to her CV in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville.

The daughter of Bated Breath will attempt to make it third time lucky at the top table in the mile-and-a-quarter contest on August 18.

Having made a winning return in a Group Two at Newmarket in May, the four-year-old failed to beat any of her rivals in last month's Pretty Polly at the Curragh, although Lanigan feels a line can be drawn through that run.

He said: "At the moment the Romanet is the plan for Worth Waiting.

"Her run in Ireland was too bad to be true, and the moment she jumped out of the stalls I thought we were in trouble. She was never in the game and she has never done that before."

The Newmarket trainer was reassured to discover an obvious reason for the poor performance.

He added: "She came back from Ireland and was quiet for a couple of days. The ground was very quick out there, and that didn't help, but we took some blood - and it showed she was in season.

"You can put a line through that run, and we have given her the time off. She worked on Saturday and she felt fine and did everything right.

"She carries a penalty in most other races - so as long as she is fine, she will go for the Romanet because a Group One is the only thing missing from her CV."