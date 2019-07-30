Irish Champion Stakes option for Danceteria

Jamie Spencer riding Danceteria to victory

The Qipco Irish Champion Stakes has emerged as a potential target for Danceteria after he provided David Menuisier with his first Group One success in Germany.

Having finished a creditable fourth behind the brilliant Enable in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown earlier in the month, the four-year-old re-discovered the winning trail in Sunday's Grosser Dallmayr-Preis in Munich - leaving his French-born trainer thrilled.

Danceteria carries the colours of Australian Bloodstock, with his previous owner Clive Washbourn also retaining a share, and a trip Down Under is firmly on the agenda for later in the year following confirmation on Tuesday morning of an invitation to take part in the Cox Plate.

There is a possibility, however, he could first bid to double his top-level tally at Leopardstown on September 14.

Reflecting on the weekend win, Menuisier said: "I'm over the moon. He's a progressive horse, and I think it was well deserved.

"We have always felt he was up to that level, so it's a relief when they go and do it. It's nice to get the monkey off our back, too.

"We were knocking on the door with Thundering Blue last year, and it's great to get a Group One win on the board."

The Group One Cox Plate is run at Moonee Valley in late October, and a tweet on the Melbourne course's official account announced both Danceteria and Kevin Prendergast's Derby runner-up Madhmoon have received invitations.

Menuisier added: "We have mapped his out his races.

"The idea was to run him in Germany and then give him a break before bringing him back for the autumn.

"I think taking him to Australia for the Cox Plate is still the main plan, and probably then go for the Mackinnon Stakes two weeks later."

The Sussex-based trainer still has to decide where Danceteria runs en route to Australia.

He said: "We have two options between now and then - we can either run him in Europe in September in the Irish Champion Stakes.

"But he would then have to go straight for the Cox Plate with the timing of the quarantine, or we could just take him straight to Australia and give him a prep run there.

"It is still a possibility we could just keep him here and then go for the Breeders' Cup, but that isn't the main plan at the moment.

"He's getting stronger and stronger, and he's only a four-year-old, so there is no reason why he won't continue to improve."