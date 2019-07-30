Positive signs for Roaring Lion in fight against colic

Oisin Murphy riding Roaring Lion

Roaring Lion is recovering well so far since undergoing emergency surgery for colic.

Cambridge Stud staff reported the stallion "much brighter" on Tuesday following his weekend operation shortly after arriving to take up winter stud duties in New Zealand.

The four-year-old, owned by Qatar Racing and housed at Tweenhills in Gloucestershire, was shipped to Cambridge Stud but then taken ill after leaving quarantine on Saturday morning.

Roaring Lion was one of the stars of last summer in Britain - winning four Group Ones for John Gosden, culminating in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot - before retiring to stud at the end of the season.

Cambridge Stud's surgeon Dr Alanna Zantingh and vet Dr Rob Hitchcock have both provided cautiously upbeat bulletins on his well-being.

Dr Zantingh told tweenhills.com: "Roaring Lion is doing much better today. He's much brighter than he was yesterday.

"We've given him handfuls of grass every couple of hours - and he's eating it really, really well, wishing for more.

"His stomach has been handling it well ... he's starting to get a little annoyed with us - which I think is a very good sign!"

Dr Hitchcock added: "It's still fingers crossed, but we're happy with him this morning."