Fayez fashions Goodwood success

Fayez (far side) wins under Danny Tudhope

A round-up of the rest of the action from Glorious Goodwood on Tuesday as Fazey caused a 25/1 surprise in the opening race.

Fayez gained his first win on turf away from his beloved Ripon when getting up in the closing strides to claim victory in the Unibet Handicap at Goodwood.

Weaving his way through rivals, the David O'Meara-trained five-year-old found daylight close to the far rail, before hitting the front deep inside the final furlong and holding the equally fast-finishing Jazeel at bay by half a length.

O'Meara said of the 25-1 winner: "We went out not with huge expectations. This horse has done a lot of winning around Ripon and it seems that track brings the best out of him.

"He is a horse that needs to be put to sleep and hunt away with, and it either works out or not. If he had got stopped it would not be the end of the world.

"He has had a really good year this horse. When things work out for him he can be very good, but he needs a lot of luck in running and he got it today.

"This is about his best trip."