Pinatubo powers to Vintage Stakes glory

Pinatubo, ridden by James Doyle, wins the Vintage Stakes

Pinatubo maintained his unbeaten record with a scintillating display in the Qatar Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

Charlie Appleby's charge has progressed from winning a minor event at Wolverhampton to landing the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom and the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, with his most recent triumph seeing him rocket to ante-post favouritism for next year's 2000 Guineas.

This Group Two test appeared far from straightforward on paper, with Aidan O'Brien's Chesham runner-up Lope Y Fernandez, Richard Hannon's Superlative winner Mystery Power and Mark Johnston's grey Visinari among six rivals - but he put them to the sword in the style of a colt destined for the top.

Visinari set out to make all the running under Frankie Dettori, but 6-4 favourite Pinatubo ranged alongside halfway up the home straight.

Once popped the question by James Doyle, the Shamardal colt swiftly engaged overdrive, leaving his rivals trailing in his wake as he powered to the line to score in hugely impressive style by five lengths.

Clive Cox's once-raced maiden winner Positive emerged best of the rest in second, with Lope Y Fernandez another five lengths away in third.