Dancealot defends Lennox Stakes crown at Goodwood

Sir Dancealot, ridden by Gerald Mosse, wins the Lennox Stakes

Sir Dancealot successfully defended his crown in the Qatar Lennox Stakes at Goodwood.

David Elsworth's charge is something of a seven-furlong specialist, with six of his eight previous wins coming over this distance - including three Group-race successes last season.

So far this year the five-year-old had finished respectable seventh in the Lockinge before placing fourth in a Listed event at York, but he showed his true colours back on the Sussex Downs.

Hey Gaman was the 5-2 favourite for James Tate and Frankie Dettori and hit the front racing inside the final two furlongs.

However, Gerald Mosse played his cards late on 6-1 shot Sir Dancealot and it proved a good call as he came home best to prevail by a length.

Suedois narrowly beat Joseph O'Brien's Irish raider Speak In Colours to third place.

Elsworth was delighted to get himself off the cold list, having not saddled a winner since Dandhu won the Fred Darling at Newbury on April 13.

He said: "I've not had a winner since April and that was a Group Three - I've not had a winner since last dung-spreading time! Seriously, it's been tough, but you just don't lose your nerve."

Of Sir Dancealot, he added: "He didn't have the best passage last year, but today was good. He (Mosse) rides beautifully and I'm his biggest fan as he switches them off. He is a wonderful jockey and has done a great job.

"It's a lovely win. He was pretty good today. Gerald took it up a furlong out and he didn't look like he was going to get caught. For me I was more confident this year than last year (during the race).

"He will probably tread a same path as last year and go for the Hungerford (at Newbury)."

Tate said of the beaten favourite: "I thought he ran really well. He got into a nice rhythm behind the leader and handled the track, but he was just beaten by a better horse on the day that is a bit of a track specialist.

"We will keep him to the same sort of things and look at the Hungerford, Park Stakes and the Prix de la Foret.

"He will have his day at this level."