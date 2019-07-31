Regal Reality camp eye Juddmonte International at York

Regal Reality

Connections of Regal Reality are considering a tilt at the Juddmonte International Stakes at York.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained four-year-old could bid for the first Group One victory of his career in the mile-and-a-quarter contest on August 21.

Having finished third in the Eclipse on his penultimate start, the son of Intello found the soft ground working against him on the Knavesmire in the Group Two York Stakes.

Chris Richardson, racing manager to owners Cheveley Park Stud, said: "The ground went against Regal Reality on Saturday and as he showed last year at Haydock, he doesn't really like soft ground.

"My concern was the rain that was forecast materialising, it did and he really is a top of the ground horse. He travelled very well but then when he was asked the question, he was all at sea.

"He behaved very well at York and didn't put a foot wrong. We didn't have any of the pre-race antics at we had at Sandown, so I would think the Juddmonte is under serious consideration."

A second outing in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket in October could be on the agenda for Falmouth Stakes heroine Veracious.

Richardson added: "Sir Michael Stoute and Mr and Mrs Thompson (Cheveley Park owners) took a decision to bypass the Nassau and Sussex Stakes at Goodwood as they felt that there was no need to rush her back quickly after Newmarket.

"They wanted to live on the memory of her Group One win, while she is a filly that comes good in the autumn and she has done over the last couple of years.

"The Sun Chariot would be high on the list again, but there are plenty of options in England and France that will be considered for her in the autumn."