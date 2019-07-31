Jalmoud set for Gordon Stakes at Goodwood

Charlie Appleby

Charlie Appleby considers Jalmoud a "major player" to add to Cross Counter's success last year and so provide him with back-to-back victories in the Qatar Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

The master of Moulton Paddocks saddled his subsequent Melbourne Cup hero to win the mile-and-a-half Group Three in 2018, and appears to have another leading candidate on his hands in Jalmoud.

After kicking off his campaign with successive victories, the son of New Approach was a big disappointment when well fancied for the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot last month, but he has since bounced back with two solid placed efforts in Group company in France.

His latest close-up third behind Aidan O'Brien's Japan in the Group One Grand Prix de Paris was particularly meritorious - and Appleby hopes his charge can relocate the winning trail on Thursday.

He said: "We dropped him back to a mile and a quarter on his penultimate start, and it was a good performance to finish second to Headman. Last time he finished a good third back up to a mile and a half - and if he brings that level of form to Goodwood, he will be a major player.

"He is a horse that deserves to be in this calibre of race. He was too keen at Ascot, and that trip (a mile and three-quarters) possibly stretched him. We put a hood on him on his last start, and that helped, so that will stay on again."

Dal Horrisgle is an intriguing contender for William Haggas, after winning a Nottingham novice event and a handicap at Haydock on his two previous outings this year.

"It is a big step up in class. But he is a pretty nice horse, and I will be very interested to see how he runs," said Haggas.

"It is maybe a step up in class too early for him. But it is a very valuable Group Three, and I'm keen to support a race of this nature.

"He handled the step up to a mile and a quarter well, and I think he will be better again over a mile and a half.

"He is a half brother to Dal Harraild. Both horses are nice, galloping horses that have talent. We have looked after Dal Horrisgle and we are hoping that the patience pays off."

Martyn Meade's Technician was considered a potential Derby contender earlier in the year, but those ambitions went up in smoke after he finished well-beaten in the Chester Vase.

However, he bounced back with a narrow Listed success in France last month - and Meade is looking forward to seeing him go back up in grade.

He said: "It was great to see him win at Longchamp, and we've been very happy with him since. I think the ground should suit him well, and the trip should be ideal.

"It looks a tough race - but he's won his Listed race now, and you've got to try and go through the gears. We could have run him in a handicap, but I think he's better off going for the Group Three - and we'll see how we get on."

The market is headed by Aidan O'Brien's Constantinople - runner-up to stablemate South Pacific in the King George V Stakes at the Royal meeting.

David Simcock's Spanish Mission and the Mark Johnston-trained Nayef Road renew rivalry after finishing first and second in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket three weeks ago.

Jessica Harrington's unbeaten colt Leo De Fury, Richard Hannon's course scorer Floating Artist and Ed Walker's Cap Francais complete the field.