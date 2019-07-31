Timoshenko wins the Goodwood Handicap for Prescott

Timoshenko wins at Goodwood

Timoshenko made the perfect return to action after almost a year off to complete the first leg of a two-race plan with victory in the Unibet Goodwood Handicap.

Making his first start in 355 days, the Sir Mark Prescott-trained son of Archipenko showed he was ready to fire first time out as he completed a six-timer in the extended two-and-a-half-mile contest.

Despite being pushed along early enough in the home straight by Luke Morris, the 9-1 shot continued to find plenty for pressure before getting up to deny Seinesational by a neck.

Following the race the winner was introduced at 20-1 for the Cesarewitch by Paddy Power.

Prescott said: "The worse he is going, the better the result, as it means they are going fast enough for him to stay on. They can't be too quirky if they win six in a row.

"We stopped early last year as we decided to run here and then run in the Cesarewitch and the plan is not to run again now. One half of the plan has come off.

"It was important his jockey stayed on the rail as I don't think he would have won if he had come round them.

"He was bred by Mrs (Kirsten) Rausing (owner) so it is a sort of Heath House production."