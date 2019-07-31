Liberty Beach wins the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood

Liberty Beach comes clear at Goodwood

Liberty Beach overcame trouble in running to record a decisive success in the Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood.

Having followed up a debut victory at Redcar with success in the Hilary Needler at Beverley, John Quinn's filly finished fourth in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot before bouncing back to winning ways with a dominant display in the Dragon Stakes at Sandown in early July.

Stepping back up in class for this five-furlong Group Three, the daughter of Cable Bay was the 11-8 favourite in the hands of Jason Hart - but her supporters were made to sweat before eventually collecting their cash.

Wesley Ward's Maven soon swept to the lead under Frankie Dettori and Liberty Beach appeared well positioned on his tail.

However, as the American raider faltered, Quinn's charge was briefly left with nowhere to go and Hart had no option but to sit and wait.

Once the gap did come, though, she quickened up smartly and was good value for the winning margin of a length.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Alligator Alley filled the runner-up spot, with Show Me Show Me coming from a long way back to grab third.