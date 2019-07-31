Calyx retired to stud

Calyx, ridden by Frankie Dettori, wins the Merriebelle Stable Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes the Royal Ascot Trials Day

High-class sprinter Calyx has been retired to stud.

The three-year-old colt was reported to have suffered a leg injury when he met with the first defeat of his career, as runner-up to Hello Youmzain in the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock in May.

Trainer John Gosden therefore ruled him out of the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, although it was still hoped the blisteringly fast son of Kingman would return to try to add to his three victories from just four attempts.

That was not to be, and it was announced on Wednesday that Khalid Abdullah's 2018 Coventry Stakes winner will instead stand at Coolmore Stud - with owner-breeders Juddmonte retaining an interest.

Gosden told coolmore.com: "Calyx always had that rare brilliance you only see in champions.

"His performances at Ascot at both two and three years were of the highest standard.

"He is a very similar type to his sire Kingman - and with both Coolmore and Juddmonte supporting him at stud, he will be given the best possible opportunity to succeed as a stallion."

Coolmore's director of sales David O'Loughlin added: "We are thrilled to get Calyx.

"He had an explosive turn of foot, as did his sire Kingman - while his dam is a Group winning two-year-old and a full-sister to a Group One-winning sprinter.

"He's a quality individual too, so he has the complete package."