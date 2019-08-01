Roaring Lion has further operation

Oisin Murphy riding Roaring Lion

Roaring Lion has undergone a second operation as he continues his fight against colic.

Cambridge Stud revealed further surgery has been necessary, following an initial emergency operation last weekend.

Roaring Lion, owned by Qatar Racing and housed at Tweenhills in

Gloucestershire, was shipped to Cambridge Stud in New Zealand to take up stallion duties during the winter breeding season.

But the four-year-old, who won four successive Group Ones in Britain and Ireland last summer before retiring to stud, was taken ill after leaving quarantine on Saturday morning.

Cambridge Stud staff reported him "much brighter" on Tuesday - but on Thursday morning, they updated via Twitter that a second operation has taken place.

A post on the stud's official account read: "Roaring Lion underwent a second colic surgery at the Cambridge Equine Veterinary Hospital this morning and is currently in recovery. This extraordinary horse is a real fighter."

A further statement on www.cambridgestud.co.nz added: "Roaring Lion had been making positive progress since his initial surgery last Saturday, but began to show symptoms of discomfort overnight.

"The symptoms were evaluated by the Cambridge Equine Hospital team, with some international consultation, and the decision was made to return to the operating table.

"There were two adhesions from the first operation compromising a length of small intestine, and they were removed.

"Roaring Lion is currently in recovery, and the next 48 hours will be critical."