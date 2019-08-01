High hopes for Jubiloso in Oak Tree Stakes

Jubiloso

Jubiloso bids to make the most of having her sights lowered in the Theo Fennell Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood.

Following successive wins at Chelmsford and Newbury in the spring, the daughter of Shamardal was pitched in at the deep end for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Sir Michael Stoute's faith was justified as Jubiloso performed admirably to finish third behind French raider Watch Me and dual 1000 Guineas heroine Hermosa - and she will be a hot favourite to bounce back to winning ways in the seven-furlong Group Three which opens Friday's card.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah, said: "She's been working well at home. She ran really well at Ascot to be third in a Group One, but she was probably a little bit inexperienced there.

"She should have enough zip for seven furlongs, and this race should suit her. It looks a strong renewal - all the entries look very solid.

"She did everything right at Ascot. She got a good run through and she came through travelling really well into the race - (then) she just flattened out in the last part of it. I think that experience will stand her in good stead."

Jubiloso's 17 rivals include Ed Walker's Royal Intervention, the John Gosden-trained Angel's Hideaway and Lyzbeth from Martyn Meade's yard.

The latter will be an outsider following a relatively low-key win at Doncaster, but Meade is confident she will not be disgraced.

"She's a filly I've got quite high hopes for, actually," said the Manton trainer.

"This is a very big step up, but I think after the way she won at Doncaster she deserves her place in the race.

"This is much tougher, obviously - but looking at the way she works at home, I wouldn't be surprised if she ran a big race. I would't be running her if I didn't think she was capable of running well."

It could be a big day for Abdullah, who also has leading claims in the two other Group Three events.

The leading owner's Biometric tests the water at Pattern level in the Bonhams Thoroughbred takes, after claiming his third win from four starts in the Britannia Stakes at the Royal meeting.

Grimthorpe said: "(Trainer) Ralph (Beckett) has given him some time off after Ascot, because he had quite a hard race that day.

"He is stepping up to Pattern company for the first time, and it will be different to running in handicaps. (But) he has been in good form.

"He has been a bit of a dark horse, but he keeps on doing it in his race - which is the best place to keep improving."

Biometric features in an 11-strong field that also includes Charlie Appleby's Art Du Val and the Charlie Fellowes-trained King Ottokar.

In the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Glorious Stakes, the Abdullah silks are carried by Mirage Dancer. Stoute's charge won this race a year ago and is unbeaten in three visits to Goodwood in all.

He returns to the Sussex Downs in fine form, having filled the runner-up spot in the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket three weeks ago.

"He really enjoys Goodwood and has come out of the Princess Of Wales's Stakes, where he put in another solid run, really well," Grimthorpe added.

"The great saying 'horses for courses' really applies to him here. I think there are a combination of factors why he goes so well at Goodwood."

David Simcock fears Desert Encounter has it all to do to turn the tables on Mirage Dancer, having finished third behind him at Newmarket.

Simcock said: "He is in great order. He just seems to struggle to beat Sir Michael Stoute's horse. There are only five runners in there, so that will suit him well."

Finishing two places further back at Newmarket was Baghdad, one of two runners in the race for Mark Johnston alongside Aquarium.

Charlie Johnston, son and assistant trainer, said: "It was a bit of a messy race at Newmarket - because it was a stop-start gallop, and (jockey) Silvestre (De Sousa) was away and gone on the front end on Communique - but he still ran a bit below form.

"He has come out the race fine. I can see this being a tactical affair, because I can't see where the pace is going to come from, so Frankie may try to settle him out in front.

On Aquarium he added: "He has got a bit to find but he might surprise a few people, because he ran well here on Tuesday and he got no room at all. (Jockey) Franny (Norton) never had time to get stuck into him, and he had to ride him for luck .

"He ended up finishing on the heels of them. This time he won't be as far back, because it is only a small field."