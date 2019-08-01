Vanbrugh heads Stewards' s Cup weights

Frankie Dettori leaps from Lancelot Du Lac after winning the Qatar Stewards' Cup

Charlie Hills' Vanbrugh will have to defy top weight in the Unibet Stewards' Cup at Goodwood.

The ex-Andre Fabre inmate was left at the top of the list after Dean Ivory decided against running Stake Acclaim on Saturday.

Vanbrugh will break from stall 16 - while Hills also runs Khaadem (3), who was fancied for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and drops into handicap company for the first time.

David O'Meara is another trainer with multiple runners. He is represented by Summerghand (6), Gulliver (5) and Frankie Dettori's mount Arecibo (21).

Declan Carroll's Justanotherbottle (9), agonisingly denied 12 months ago, is back again - while Baron Bolt (10), who dead-heated in the Ayr Gold Cup, runs for Paul Cole.

Great St Wilfrid winner Gunmetal (24), Roger Varian's Flavius Titus (11) and Richard Hannon's Embour (17) are others in the mix.

Jedd O'Keeffe chose stall 12 for Air Raid and said: "I've watched the race for the last 10 years and looked at the draws - and for us it was a slightly simpler decision because we were not looking where the pace was, as we are the pace.

"The pattern appeared to be that the winner ended up in the middle of the track, but they can come from anywhere. We thought we might as well go as straight as we can from A to B."

Ian Williams went high with Sir Maximilian in stall 23.

He said: "We wanted to go high - we were happy to go around 20, because there is a bit of pace from Gunmetal and there is another bit around there, so I'm not unhappy with the draw at all."

The Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes is the most valuable race on the card at £300,000 - and it sees round three of the contest between John Gosden's Enbihaar and William Haggas' Dramatic Queen.

At York Dramatic Queen got up late to win over a mile and three-quarters - while at Haydock the tables were reversed, with Enbihaar prevailing over two furlongs shorter.

This contest sees them clash over a mile and three-quarters again.

Aidan O'Brien fields three in opposition - Peach Tree, South Sea Pearl and Flowering Peach.

Manuela De Vega, fourth in the Oaks and fifth in the Irish equivalent, and Pilaster complete the field.

The prolific King's Advice and Desert Skyline head the weights in the Qatar Summer Handicap over one mile six furlongs