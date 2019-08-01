Forest Of Dean fires home at Goodwood
Last Updated: 01/08/19 2:09pm
A review of the action so far from Goodwood as John Gosden's Forest Of Dean ran out a ready winner of the opening contest.
Dean towers over Goodwood rivals
Forest Of Dean won the Unibet Handicap in resounding fashion for John Gosden and Harry Bentley.
The competitive-looking contest was turned into a bit of a procession as the 4/1 joint-favourite burst throught a nice split on the inside rail, the Iffraaj colt galloping on strongly to score cosily from Fox Premier (11/2).
Third went to the other joint-favourite, William Haggas' Sinjaari.
Forest Of Dean was taking his trainer's record to three winners from just four winners so far at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.