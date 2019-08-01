Forest Of Dean fires home at Goodwood

Harry Bentley riding Forest Of Dean to victory at Goodwood

A review of the action so far from Goodwood as John Gosden's Forest Of Dean ran out a ready winner of the opening contest.

Dean towers over Goodwood rivals

Forest Of Dean won the Unibet Handicap in resounding fashion for John Gosden and Harry Bentley.

The competitive-looking contest was turned into a bit of a procession as the 4/1 joint-favourite burst throught a nice split on the inside rail, the Iffraaj colt galloping on strongly to score cosily from Fox Premier (11/2).

Third went to the other joint-favourite, William Haggas' Sinjaari.

Forest Of Dean was taking his trainer's record to three winners from just four winners so far at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.