Golden glory in Richmond Stakes at Goodwood

Golden Horde, ridden by Adam Kirby, wins the Qatar Richmond Stakes

Golden Horde reversed Royal Ascot form with Threat to win the Qatar Richmond Stakes at Goodwood.

Clive Cox's juvenile finished fifth in the Coventry Stakes - in which Richard Hannon's Threat had gone close in second to Arizona, and was therefore sent off favourite to confirm his superiority.

But drawn in stall one, Tom Marquand was stuck on the outside on Threat as Adam Kirby got Golden Horde settled just behind the early leader Misty Grey.

As Kirby made his move and sent his mount to the front, 11-8 favourite Threat appeared to have his measure - with Marquand waiting to make his challenge.

Throughout the final furlong the two became involved in a protracted battle - but as hard as Threat tried, he could not get to Golden Horde, who won by three-quarters of a length at 15-2, with three more back to Royal Dornoch.

Cox's Positive had finished second to Pinatubo in the Vintage Stakes earlier in the week.