Road proves hard to pass in Gordon Stakes

Silvestre De Sousa riding Nayef Road win the Qatar Gordon Stakes

Nayef Road will be aimed at the William Hill St Leger following his gutsy success in the Qatar Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

Technician briefly flattered on the outside, as did Floating Artist, but it was Nayef Road (9-1) and Silvestre de Sousa who saw off Constantinople by a neck, with Spanish Mission not far behind in third.

After a record 50 winners in July, Middleham trainer Mark Johnston was beginning August with a Group Three winner and the victory saw him edge in front of Sir Michael Stoute as the winning-most trainer at Glorious Goodwood on the 81-winner mark.

In turn, Nayef Road had his Doncaster odds halved to 20-1 by Paddy Power.

Johnston said: "That's got to be the target (Leger). It is just whether we run between now and then, and that is what we have just been discussing with Bruce (Raymond, owner's racing manager).

"We will keep an open mind on that. We clearly think he is better over further, so the Voltigeur is a possibility, but it is not written in stone and he could go straight to the Leger.

"I thought when there was a rush on from the back we were travelling better than anything. I was surprised that it took so long to get to the front - the two at the front stuck on so long and it didn't look like they were going to.

"Silvestre said he was always travelling well."

On his Goodwood record, he said: "That's good, sorry Sir Michael! He has been around a while longer than me, so that is quite good. We always target the meeting and love to win here.

"It is great to be up there holding some of the records. I wouldn't mind swapping them for a couple of John Gosden's Group Ones, though."

Aidan O'Brien said of Constantinople, who wandered around in front: "He ran very well and is still baby. He showed loads of babyishness when he got there. The reality is he is a horse for next year.

"He is a baby, that is why we have been going gentle with him - we have been trying to underface him not overface him.

"We will see about that (Leger), it is not definite. He is a horse for next year. We will see how he is in a couple of months."