Deirdre has Breeders' Cup option

Oisin Murphy on Deirdre (left) wins the Nassau Stakes

Nassau Stakes winner Deirdre has options in the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes and even the Breeders' Cup.

The mare was far more at home on quicker ground at Goodwood than she had been on a softer surface at Ascot and she displayed a fine turn of foot to win well.

She became just the second Japanese-trained Group One winner in the UK after Agnes World and Deirdre could attempt to break new ground in Ireland next.

Naohiro Goda, owner Toji Morita's representative, told Sky Sports Racing: "At Ascot, the track conditions were not ideal for her and it had taken her some time to adapt to her surroundings in Newmarket.

"After Ascot, she improved a lot and the surface at Goodwood was much better.

"When she travelled from Hong Kong to the UK, the trainer decided to keep her in the UK for a few months. Now she holds an entry in the Irish Champion Stakes and I think she may have a couple more races in Europe.

"The assistant trainer went to the United States and there is a possibility that she could go to the Breeders' Cup.

"Races in England are very prestigious and now she has black type for winning the Nassau, which adds a lot of value to her future as a broodmare. I believe more Japanese horses may now come to England."