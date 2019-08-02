William Haggas hopeful for Dramatic Queen

William Haggas

William Haggas hopes a 3lb penalty for Enbihaar will help swing things back in Dramatic Queen's favour as the two meet for the third time this season in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood.

The score currently stands at one win each, with Dramatic Queen pouncing late to beat Enbihaar at York over this distance of a mile and three-quarters while John Gosden's filly gained her revenge over two furlongs shorter in the Lancashire Oaks.

As that was a Group Two race, the same as the Lillie Langtry, Enbihaar must carry a penalty and with only a neck to find, Haggas has faith his filly will come out on top.

He said: "Hopefully the 3lb turnaround and going back up in trip swings it back around in our favour.

"We're going back up from a mile and a half at Haydock, but I thought we outstayed her at York over a mile-six.

"So back up in distance and with Enbihaar having the penalty, it should be closer.

"They've been two good races between them, Enbihaar tried to make all at York and we tried at Haydock, so we'll see what happens.

"It will be interesting, but the way Gosden is going, we'll be second. His horses are running very well and they all look fantastic, so it's not going to be easy."

Enbihaar adopted different tactics at Haydock, though, and pounced late on Dramatic Queen, winning by a neck.

Owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum's racing manager Angus Gold said: "I don't think going back up in trip will worry her in any way.

"When Dramatic Queen beat her at York over that trip, I don't think it was the extra two furlongs that beat her, more that she had been out on her own in front for a long time and she just got lonely.

"We changed tactics at Haydock and managed to change the result.

"She's an improving horse, both physically and mentally, and John Gosden has been very pleased with her.

"Obviously what makes life harder this time around is her 3lb penalty for her win at Haydock, but other than that, everything else is positive."

Also in the mix is Ralph Beckett's Manuela De Vega, fourth in the Oaks to Anapurna but a slightly disappointing fifth in the Irish equivalent.

Aidan O'Brien runs three in South Sea Pearl, Peach Tree and Flowering Peach with Roger Varian's Pilaster also lining up.