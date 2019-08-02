Duke Of Hazzard on target for Paul Cole at Goodwood

Duke Of Hazzard wins at Goodwood

Duke Of Hazzard delighted favourite-backers with a hard-fought success in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood.

Paul Cole's colt won a valuable maiden at this meeting 12 months ago and returned to the Sussex Downs in fine form, following a clear-cut success at Newmarket three weeks ago.

Given a confident ride by PJ McDonald, the son of Lope De Vega travelled strongly and managed to avoid most of the trouble several of his rivals encountered during a rough race.

After being switched wide to throw down his challenge, the 3-1 chance took a while to find top gear, before charging home in the closing stages of the one-mile contest, prevailing by half a length from Turjomaan.

The well-backed Art Du Val and Royal Ascot winner Biometric both finished down the field.

Cole said: "It's great to have another good horse again. It's wonderful (for the owner) as there aren't many Jim Hay's around.

"He was going to go for a Group Three race in Deauville so that is maybe on the cards, but these are things we need to think about and discuss.

"He is a horse that can handle anything, as he is extremely tough and nothing fazes him. I think he is on the upgrade."

Mark Johnston saddled three runners in the Unibet Nursery Handicap and it was his 7-1 shot Homespin who struck gold under James Doyle.

"I think it was all about attitude today. This horse was quiet as a lamb before the race, whereas Eton College probably ran his race beforehand and Praxeology was just too keen and fast down the hill," said Johnston.

"I was a little bit hesitant of running three nice horses against each other, but they all deserved to be here.

"We'll go home and think about where we go next. I honestly hadn't thought beyond today."