Beat Le Bon too good at Goodwood

Beat Le Bon (left) ridden by Pat Dobbs on his way to winning the Unibet Golden Mile Handicap at Goodwood

Beat Le Bon completed his hat-trick in the £150,000 Unibet Golden Mile.

Having followed up victory in a valuable contest at this track in May with a win at Haydock a month ago, Richard Hannon's three-year-old was a 17-2 chance for this fiercely competitive handicap.

He got a dream run against the far rail, but it was still impossible not to be impressed by the way he powered clear in the hands of Pat Dobbs.

Hannon was completing a double, having earlier seen last year's 1000 Guineas winner Billesdon Brook land the Theo Fennell Oak Tree Stakes.

He said: "He's always been a good horse. I've always talked about how good he is and he has slightly made me look a bit silly. Slowly, as time has gone on, he is starting to look like that horse.

"I did think he was a Guineas horse last year. Early on in the year his work was not normal and we are starting to see it now.

"There is every chance he could come back here for the Celebration Mile (August 24)."