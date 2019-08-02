Three and easy for Battaash in King George at Goodwood

Battaash, ridden by Jim Crowley, wins the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood

Battaash delighted his followers with a third successive victory in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood.

For the second year in row, the Charlie Hills-trained speedball had found the now-retired Blue Point too strong in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot, but he was a prohibitively-priced 1-4 favourite to claim a ninth career win in a five-furlong Group Two he dominated in 2017 and 2018.

The five-year-old jumped out of the stalls smartly and after taking an early lead from outsider Ornate, he took over passing the two-furlong marker.

Just when it looked he would go on to record another emphatic success, the high-class Australian mare Houtzen - making her first start for Martyn Meade - came from out of the pack to throw down a challenge, and briefly looked set to make a real race of it.

In the end, however, Battaash was well on top as he passed the post three-quarters of a length to the good, with Ornate boxing on admirably for third.

Hills said: "It's very nerve-racking. It's just such a pleasure to be involved with a horse like this

"I think it's the first time it's ever been done - to win three King Georges - so we're quite emotional.

"He seemed to be idling there in front today, which is a good sign. He's taking his racing much better and there are a good few races we can target towards the end of the year.

"We've got a good routine with him at home now and know exactly what to do."

Battaash will now bid to make it third time lucky in the Coolmore Nunthorpe at York on August 23, having disappointed on the Knavesmire in each of the past two seasons.

Hills added: "Sheikh Hamdan is very keen to go to York with him and it's good timing for that race. Obviously he hasn't won there before, but I sort of scratch my head because there's no reason why he shouldn't handle a track like that.

"We'll probably go to Ireland (Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh, September 15) after that, all being well.

"There's a good programme for him and we can look forward to York."