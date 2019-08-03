Advertise goes for Prix Maurice de Gheest pot

Advertise and Frankie Dettori win the Commonwealth Cup

Martyn Meade is in confident mood as Advertise bids for a third top-level success in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

The Showcasing colt won three of his five starts as a juvenile last season, including a Group One triumph in the Phoenix Stakes in Ireland.

Connections justifiably had Classic ambitions at the start of 2019 - and while he was a big disappointment in the 2000 Guineas, he bounced back to win the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last month in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

Having backed up that victory with a fine effort to fill the runner-up spot behind Aidan O'Brien's Ten Sovereigns in the July Cup at Newmarket three weeks ago, Advertise is strongly fancied to get back on the winning trail in France on Sunday - with the all-conquering Italian on his back once more.

"He's all set, and we're pretty bullish about his chances," said Meade.

"We've been very happy with him since Newmarket, and hopefully this is a bit easier than the July Cup.

"We hope conditions are going to be in his favour - and we're very much looking forward to the race."

Advertise is part of a formidable raiding party that also includes Kevin Ryan's 2017 winner Brando, the William Haggas-trained Falmouth runner-up One Master and James Tate's star sprinter Invincible Army.

The latter kicked off his campaign with successive wins at Doncaster and York - and although he failed to fire in the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot, he bounced back just a week later with victory in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle.

Tate said: "He's ready and raring to go - we've enjoyed ourselves in France this season. We've won with everything that has completed- unfortunately New Graduate pulled up at Vichy, but he's fine.

"We let him (Invincible Army) down just for a week after Newcastle, because he'd had two quick-ish runs. We've then picked him back up with a couple of bits of work.

"We think the flat track at Deauville should really suit him. It's half a furlong extra, but I don't see that being a problem."

Haggas hopes the drop down from a mile will not be too sharp for One Master.

"There's no Group One over seven furlongs until the Foret, so we have to juggle, and I had her in the Lennox this week. After the rain, I wish I'd run her," said Haggas.

"When I gave (jockey) Monsieur (Pierre-Charles) Boudot the option of last week's Rothschild over a mile or this, he was in absolutely no doubt to go for this.

"She nearly gets a mile - the last bit just catches her out - but you'd hope her turn of foot will stand her in good stead. It's a strong race, though."

The other British-trained hopefuls are Richard Fahey's Mr Lupton, Charlie Appleby's Space Blues, Richard Hannon's Fox Champion and Michael Bell's July Cup fourth Pretty Pollyanna.

Irish hopes rest on O'Brien's pair of Le Brivido and So Perfect, while the home team is headed by last year's winner Polydream.

Freddy Head's filly registered her first win since that victory of 12 months ago when landing a Group Three at ParisLongchamp on her latest outing.

Head said: "I'm very happy with her and I think she's as good as she was last year.

"I was delighted to see her winning again last time. You need a lot of luck in a race like this, so we'll see."