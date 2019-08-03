Enbihaar storms home for Gosden

Jim Crowley and Enbihaar romp to victory in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes

Enbihaar emphatically defied a penalty when running out a wide-margin winner of the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood.

Having been closely matched with Dramatic Queen in her last two races - with the score one win apiece - many expected William Haggas' filly to come out on top in receipt of 3lb and going back up in trip.

Jim Crowley was further back than he wanted to be initially on John Gosden's Enbihaar after missing the break - and coming around the sweeping bend, he was keen to make a move.

It soon became apparent that Dramatic Queen was not running to form as she soon dropped away - and when Enbihaar (7-2 co-favourite) took over from Pilaster with two furlongs to run, the race was over.

Manuela De Vega ran on for second but was five lengths adrift. South Sea Pearl fared best of Aidan O'Brien's trio in third.

Owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum's racing manager Angus Gold suggested that the G1 Irish St Leger at the Curragh on September 15 could come into calculations.

She would need supplementing in order to run there, but her rate of improvement has been such that it could be money well spent. The G2 DFS Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster the same week is among the alternatives for her.

The Redoute's Choice filly, who started 7/2 co-favourite with both the second and third, was John Gosden's fourth winner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival from only eight runners. The Newmarket handler has now saddled 40 winners at the Qatar Goodwood Festival during his career.

Gold said: "I was really impressed with her. I'm a real fan of this filly. She was quite hot and fizzy as a two-year-old but she has absolutely settled down now and loves her work. She stays surprising well for a Redoute's Choice, and she handles this fast ground. It was a really good performance with a penalty.

"She's got a magnificent stride on her, and she must be about 16.3hh, but she was light framed when we bought her and has just really developed. I'm delighted for Sheikh Hamdan, who kept her in training."

Jockey Jim Crowley suggested the Irish St Leger to Gold, who added that the Park Hill was another possibility but admitted he had not wanted to tempt fate by thinking beyond this race.

Crowley said: "She had a 3lb penalty and that was a big performance to do what she did there. It's very sporting that [owner] Sheikh Hamdan has kept her in training as a four-year-old - you can see how big she is and, obviously, it has really come to fruition with the extra year. It has taken a while for her to fill her frame and she is only just coming good now. She's getting better with every run.

"She has stopped getting so hot - she was walking around before the race cool as a cucumber.

"I wanted to be handy. She is a big filly and she didn't jump well. She got caught out for speed a bit early on. You run very quickly down into a sharp bend and I got shuffled back a bit. It was plan B then, just getting her relaxed and to follow the pace. That is why I was conscious to get her on the outside and get her rolling quite early. I thought I'd make my move sooner rather than later, rather than get tapped for a bit of toe on her.

"She just gallops and is a real star. She's got a big stride on her and really covers the ground. You always worry how much you will find, but she found plenty today.

"I believe there is a new G1 at the Arc meeting over a mile and five furlongs for fillies only, the Prix de Royallieu, and I'm sure Mr Gosden has already got that pencilled in. I'd love to win a Group One with her. She deserves it."