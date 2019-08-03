Enable aimed at Yorkshire Oaks

Huge crowds cheer Enable after her win in last year's Arc

Enable will run in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York rather than the Juddmonte International.

John Gosden intimated after her second win in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot that she could miss the York meeting altogether, but she is set to appear on the Knavesmire later this month.

Enable had the 10-furlong International, sponsored by her owner, Prince Khalid Abdullah, as an option, but connections have decided to keep her at a mile and a half.

Given her whole season is based around winning an unprecedented third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, the thinking is she will be better off staying at 12 furlongs in a race she won in 2017.

Enable had started her season over a mile and a quarter in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown, before her victory over Crystal Ocean in what was an epic running of the King George.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to the owner, said: "We know she is effective over a miler and quarter, but John didn't want to bring her back (in trip) again, so we thought the Yorkshire Oaks would be a more suitable race bearing in mind her main objective."