Khaadem lands Cup gamble

Jim Crowley and Khaadem win the Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood

Khaadem landed an almighty gamble to turn the Unibet Stewards' Cup into a near procession at Goodwood.

Only a three-year-old, Khaadem had finished second in a Group Three last time out and ended up being the proverbial Group horse in a handicap.

As big as 8-1 in the morning, he was steadily backed all day and was sent off the 4-1 favourite.

Representing owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, trainer Charlie Hills and jockey Jim Crowley - successful 24 hours earlier with Battaash in the Group Two King George Stakes - he demonstrated they have another sprint star on their hands.

Ornate finished third to Battaash on Friday and was turned out again quickly by David Griffiths - and at halfway, he was four lengths clear but had shot his bolt with a furlong to run.

By then Crowley was manoeuvring Khaadem up against the far rail to make his challenge - and when he got to the front, the race was over.

Khaadem ran out a two-and-three-quarter-length winner from Open Wide, with Raucous third and Summerghand fourth.

A delighted Hills, for whom this was a third success of the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival, said: "I so enjoyed that, everything went perfectly really. Three-year-olds have got a pretty good record in this race recently. I am sure that he could get seven furlongs if we wanted to go that route, but he is the most beautiful-looking horse.

"He is growing up with every race that he has and we have to look at a Group race next. He is a class horse and is only going to get better and better, so I think we have to go to the top table with him.

"I guess we will have to look at the G1 [Sprint Cup] at Haydock. Magical Memory won this race and just got touched off there. I think this fellow is a very good horse who is only going to get better and better."

Asked about Khaadem's price, which shortened considerably in recent days, Hills replied: "He's a three-year-old and sometimes they attract quite a bit of attention. He ran a terrific race at Newbury last time when nothing really went the right way. You can never be too confident in a big-race field like this about the draw and how the pace is. He doesn't know what he price he is!

"I think he could be a Group horse - I think he's up to that. He did it really impressively today. I was really impressed with the way he behaved today. He was a little bit mentally not quite on his A game earlier in the year; he had to have a hood on in the preliminaries, but now he's growing up and starting to become a man. Hopefully we've got a tremendous future with this horse.

"He had a dirty scope after the [G1] Commonwealth Cup [at Royal Ascot]; he just wasn't right. He was just so lethargic that day and I had really fancied him, but at least we had an excuse for that and we've put that to bed now. His last two races have been fantastic."