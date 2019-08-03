Johnston and McDonald on top at Glorious Goodwood

Silvestre De Sousa riding Mark Johnston's Nayef Road win the Qatar Gordon Stakes

Mark Johnston proved that 13 is only unlucky for some by taking the Leading Trainer award at the Qatar Goodwood Festival for the 13th time in 2019.

His first title was in 1998 and he has won the title for the last four years.

Johnston took the award with six winners, five seconds and three thirds, two winners clear of his rivals John Gosden and Charlie Hills, who both finished the meeting on four winners.

Johnston reflected: "I don't really know why it has become what it has it has just snowballed over the years. We have always done well at Goodwood in general, but any meeting like this with good prize money, good races, we have come to do well and over the years we have done more and more.

"It is hard to say what my favourite winner was this week, but I suppose King's Advice was so exciting today and the one freshest in my memory.

"His win was great, and incredible for a horse to win that many races and handicaps and climb so far. How could you not be excited by him? It is quite amazing, I can't believe it myself, when you look at the whole story behind the horse.

"He came to us on route to the sales, so to win eight races in a season is incredible for any horse. He has been no trouble, I don't know why he was considered to be so much trouble before, but he has been a revelation for us.

"This week is hard work, it is good when the last race is over, there is a bit of a sigh of relief, it is a bit relentless, but of course it is good fun - this is what it is all about!"

PJ McDonald landed his first Racing TV Leading Jockey award with four winners over the week, including Duke Of Hazzard in Friday's Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

McDonald, who is based at Leyburn in North Yorkshire, drew a blank on day five, and so had to sit and suffer while James Doyle and Jim Crowley closed on him with three wins apiece. Frankie Dettori, out of luck on the final day, also rode three winners at the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

He was delighted to hang on and land the prestigious prize, which comes with a year's subscription to Racing TV, a £1,000 donation to the charity of his choice (Jack Berry House), and a de luxe Goodwood hamper.

McDonald, who had his wife and two young daughters with him all week, said: "It's been a good week, and things have fallen right for me. A lot of the credit for that has to go to my agent Gareth Owen, who has got me some good rides. I had a bit of luck on the way, and I held on by the skin of my teeth.

"I don't have the firepower a lot of these lads have, so it's an achievement to come down here and win a prize like this. I've been here every day, but this is the first day the family have been with me. It's nice to have them here and to win this is a nice little feather in my cap."

McDonald, who is likely to be forever associated with the top-class filly Laurens added: "I was a bit frustrated today after the maiden (strong-finishing second on Celtic Art), because if they had got going earlier I might have got there.

"I was looking forward to Duke Of Hazzard all week, and he was the main reason I was going to be here, so to get him over the line was nice. They were all very enjoyable winners.

"It is a five-hour drive home with the family tonight, then I am going to France tomorrow, to Deauville. It is great when things are going well and you hope to keep things rolling. Please be to God we can have a good end to the season."